OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Friday that search warrants were executed on two local businesses, resulting in the seizure of several pounds of marijuana and related products.
According to police, at 4 p.m. Thursday the Street Crimes Unit, Patrol Unit and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force conducted a search at the House of Strainz at 1214 W. State St. Several pounds of marijuana, edibles containing marijuana and an “assault-style” rifle were reportedly seized.
Police also entered Bud Brothers, at 1322 W. State St., and reportedly seized several pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles.
Officers state that neither business possesses a license to legally sell marijuana and the amounts seized exceed the limits allowed for personal use.
Charges are reportedly pending.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — An accident on Route 417 near Miller Road closed the road Friday evening. According to communications over the Allegany County emergency scanner, a head-on collision occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Mercyflight helicopters were requested for two patients suffering unspecified trauma, with one reportedly unconscious. Route 417 was closed at Miller Road for reconstruction of the accident by police and cleanup at 6:54 p.m. No details regarding the number or severity of injuries were available Friday night.
- GENESEE — Seth D. Carl, 27, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:28 p.m. Thursday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 18. Carl was released on his own recognizance.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Donna M. Crisanti, 61, of Gowanda, was charged at 8 p.m. Thursday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 26. Crisanti was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Peter A. Vega, 35, of Machias, was charged at 10:10 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Vega was released to a third party.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., Jennifer R. Fedorowicz, 37, of 124 E. Greene St., was charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into alleged sales of crack cocaine. Fedorowicz was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 3:41 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 16th streets. A vehicle operated by R.P. Diffendorfer, 70, of Alpine Drive, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Teresa Ann Shields, 63, of Eldred Pa.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 8:35 p.m., Brian A. Bernard, 51, of Chittenango, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Bernard was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ROULETTE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. May 26 on Route 6 near Main Street. Michelle D. Pastore, 37, of Saint Marys, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.