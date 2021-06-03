ALLEGANY — A man and a woman were charged with several drug- and weapons-related charges Tuesday morning, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Roger K. Franks, 35, of Binghamton, and Lorrianne A. Clapper, 28, of Montrose, Pa., were each charged at 11 a.m. with second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors.
Franks was additionally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, a class D felony. Clapper was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
Franks and Clapper were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:20 p.m., Joyce Graf, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Graf was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., Sherrie L. Carter, 41, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Carter was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Jacob R. Allen, 26, of Elmira Heights, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Allen was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Paul M. Kline, 67, of Norton, Mass., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Wade C. Putman, 60, of Westfield, Pa., was charged at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle with ability impaired by drugs and driving while ability impaired, unclassified misdemeanors. Putman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUME — Ashley A. Brooks, 37, of Cuba, was charged at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brooks was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Route 19. Richard P. Myers, 64, of Painted Post, was identified as a driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa.