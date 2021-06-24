Olean Police
- Monday, 4:48 p.m., three injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Second Street. A vehicle operated by Heath J. Stone, 46, of Ormond Beach, Fla., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joseph T. Keane, 54, of Wellsboro, Pa., causing damage to both vehicles. Stone was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 7:09 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Front Street near Main Street. A vehicle operate by Evin B. Thomas-Wilson, 26, of 320 S. Barry St., reportedly reversed into the front of a vehicle operated by Kenneth B. Braley, 44, of 404 Alder St.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Gary L. Halsey, 40, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation into an incident reported in February on Trapping Brook Road. Halsey was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Tyler L. Evans, 24, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on South Main Street. Evans was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Preston J. Quinn, 27, of 7970 Dublin Road, Salamanca, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday on two felony bench warrants issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Quinn was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Kenny R. Everts, 39, of 2443 Rushford Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Everts was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Angelica exit. Abdul Rahman Mohammed, 34, of Plainfield, Ill., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 26. Douglas Lee Shearer, 54, of Hanover, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Fay Hollow overpass. Sarah E. Merriam, 36, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — Richard D. Joy, 35, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Joy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 15 near Chapman Road. Andrew S. Cobin, 33, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday on Arkport Canaseraga Road near Route 14. Adam Joseph Falkner, 33, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.