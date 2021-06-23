Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Trajan M. Woffard, 22, of 119 Main St., East Randolph, was charged at 2:54 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Woffard was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brian P. Blasdell, 35, of Collins, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Blasdell was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- MACHIAS — Kyle Barber, 32, of Delevan, was charged at 2 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and insufficient tail lamp, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Barber is due back in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on Route 394. Greg T. Hettenbaugh was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A 15-year-old Cheektowaga female was charged at 8:04 p.m. Thursday with false personation, a class B misdemeanor. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:34 a.m. Monday on Alma Hill Road near Petrolia Road. Josette A. Cross, 42, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER
— Chiragkumar C. Patel, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:59 p.m. Monday with third-degree false reporting of an incident, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 25. Patel’s status was not reported.