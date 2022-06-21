Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 9:09 p.m., Darrin J. Lichy was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from City of Salamanca. He was also charged with resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 9:11 a.m. — Renee L. Mighells, 24, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Robert N. Young, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and no seat belt, a violation. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- YORKSHIRE — James Simmons, 48, of Machias, was charged at about 3:23 p.m. June 12, with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; obstruction of governmental administration and third-degree fleeing in a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors; reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both unclassified misdemeanors; and various vehicle and traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket and transferred to New York State Police to face separate unreported charges.
- SALAMANCA — David J. Nickola, 41, and Fred C. Galbreath II, 48, both of Olean, were each charged at 1:37 a.m. Thusday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Nicola was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and three traffic violations. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Dillan M. Leavitt, 19, of Olean, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, with fleeing a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, and multiple traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets.
- MANSFIELD — Megan L. George, 30, of Mansfield, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant issued from Ashford Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
- SPRINGVILLE — Dezmond M. Russell, 31, of Glenwood, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Friday on an active arrest warrant issued from Machias Town Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Curtis W. Zolner, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Friday on an arrest warrant issued from Little Valley Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- KILL BUCK — Zackary R. Richardson, 29, of Kill Buck, was charged at 6:36 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic citations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Elsie I. Redeye, 18, of Salamanca, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Saturday on an active arrest warrant issued from Cold Spring Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies, and third-degree auto-stripping, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.
- ALLEGANY —Clinton E. Finefrock, 58, of Allegany, was charged at 8:07 a.m. Friday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Austin J. Hunt, 43, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:10 a.m. Friday, with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies, and third-degree auto-stripping, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Lucas J. Prentice, 28, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:43 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas J. Stefan, 46, of Hinsdale, was charged at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- CARROLLTON — John J. Leberer, 59, of Getzville, was charged at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Coty J. Denning, 27, of Amity, was charged at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; and second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. His status was reported unknown.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday on Wells Road and State Route 417. Kim G. Hess, 59, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Bonnie J. Lanterman, 60, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:10 a.m. Monday, with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:38 p.m. May 31 on West Warran Road. Peter G. Whelan, 70, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.