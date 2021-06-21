SALAMANCA — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Salamanca man on multiple charges, the Salamanca Police Department announced Saturday.
Nathaniel Dubois, 45, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree menacing, third-degree coercion and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Dubois was also arrested on a violation of parole warrant.
According to police, the charges stem from the traffic stop as well as a separate investigation.
Dubois was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:27 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and West Green streets. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean woman reportedly drove through a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Jalala I. Ramadhan, 62, of North 12th Street, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The 17-year-old was subsequently cited for a red light violation, an infraction.
- Friday, 2:49 a.m., Jessica C. Fero, 41, of 809 W. Sullivan St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Fero was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. She was held pending further court proceedings.
- Saturday, 12:50 a.m., Girard Jackson, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Jackson was arrested by investigators with the street crimes unit along with members of the Cattaraugus County Special Response Team. He was allegedly found to be in possession of 4.5 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun. He then allegedly attempted to flee officers after being handcuffed. Jackson was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9 a.m., Daniel Hill, 51, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe turn, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Hill was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 2 a.m., John Abrams, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant. Abrams was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, no time provided, Stephanie Ohara, 25, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and failure to stop at a red light, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Ohara was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 4:10 a.m., Kyle Cooper, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cooper was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — A 14-year-old Clarksville boy was charged at 10 a.m. June 13 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 4. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at noon Friday in the Walmart parking lot. Tommy J. Rogers, 44, of Allegany, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Robin S. Wicker, 55, of Chaffee, was charged at 9:22 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; and use of a vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Wicker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Thomas W. Edwards, 43, of Allegany, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Edwards was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Saturday on Route 242 near Bird Road. Lauren Elizabeth Wentz, 28, of Fredonia, was idenified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday on Irvine Mills Road near Route 219. Edward L. Buffalo, 47, of Steamburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:11 a.m. Sunday on Route 12 near Pixley Hill Road. Brian P. May, 58, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
