Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Ronald A. Gooley, 65, of 320 S. Fourth St., was pulling out of a parking lot when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Brooke A. Winicki, 24, of Cuba. Gooley then allegedly left the scene. He was subsequently charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to yield right-of-way, infractions. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., Nicole L. Pusateri, 27, of Cuba, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating without insurance, an infraction. Pusateri is due back in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Sunday, 6:52 p.m., Jesse J. Larson, 36, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Larson was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Tamera L. Butler, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on Scott Avenue. Butler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Marshall B. Green, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on South Broad Street. Green was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Rachel A. Holland, 39, of Machias, was charged at 10 p.m. Monday with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 6, 2021. Holland’s status was not reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday on Route 15 near Chapman Road. Jared S. Smucker, 20, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Alyshia A. Ward, 22, of Almond, and Kyle A. Atwater, 23, of Olean, were each charged at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property/firearms, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported May 11. Ward and Atwater were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- WELLSVILLE — Jessica M. Pelino, 34, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Pelino was processed and released with an appearance ticket.