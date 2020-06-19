Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., Joshua A. Peters, 25, of 210 Front St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 17 during which Peters allegedly tipped over granite benches in front of the War Vets Memorial Wall at War Vets Park. Peters was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Michael R. Goulette, 27, of Wellsville, was charged June 11 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. Goulette, who was incarcerated in Allegany County Jail on unrelated charges, was processed and is due back in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Amanda S. VanKirk, 41, of Wellsvile, was charged June 11 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class D felonies; and fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. VanKirk was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Joshua W. Smith, 26, of Wellsville, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued out of Amity Town Court relating to a charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- CLARKSVILLE — Justin M. Chapman, 30, of Clarksville, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Chapman was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- ANDOVER — McKenzie J. Barnes, 21, of Andover, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Barnes was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- CANASERAGA — Frederick L. Halbert Jr., 49, of Canaseraga, was arrested Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Halbert was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail where he was held on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. Mary L. Lewis, 55, of Black Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday on Route 243 near West Centerfield Road. Carolee Fraass, 53, of Clarence Center, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Alicia M. Kew, 21, of Belfast, was charged at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Kew was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FARMERSVILLE — Christopher B. Benz, 30, of Franklinville, was charged at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Benz was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Main Street. Robert L. Shoup, 61, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Weidrick Road. Crystal L. Emerson, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday on Route 22 near Route 417. Nancy J. Witter, 79, of Wellsville, and Lester E. Hess, 66, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2.09 p.m. Wednesday on Fay Hollow Road near Pumpkin Hollow Road. Tadd Joseph Rider, 39, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
