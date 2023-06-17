OLEAN — An Olean woman faces felony drug charges following a search of her residence, the Olean Police Department reported Friday.
Chyanna Marie Ellis, 29, of 1201 W. Sullivan St., was charged at 5:42 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-1 felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant, during which officers allegedly found Ellis to be in possession of 8.8 ounces of crack cocaine, digital scales and $470 in cash. Ellis was held pending arraignment.
The Olean Police Department were assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7 p.m., Nathaniel Bardo, 22, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a report that a person had been robbed of cash near the river. Bardo’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 9:29 a.m., Theron P. Wagner, 31, of 1217 W. Sullivan St., was charged with a sex offender registry violation, a class E felony. Wagner was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 1:35 p.m., two injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Kimber J. Ellis, 29, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Sean P. Ryan, 42, of Allegany, which had slowed in traffic. Ryan’s vehicle was then reportedly pushed into the rear of a third vehicle, operated by Angela E. Wright, 65, of Elm Street. Ellis was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 5:39 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Third streets. A vehicle operated by Antonio R. Russell, 33, of 328 Tompkins St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Susan C. Muse, 34, of 320 N. 18th St., which had stopped for a pedestrian. Russell was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 11:24 p.m., Tyren W. Ginnery, 24, of 1201 W. Sullivan St., was charged with second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Ginnery was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 4:31 a.m., Victor V. Smith, 35, no address given, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Smith was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:17 p.m., Kayin L. Oyer, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Oyer’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 7:14 p.m., James Garcia, 22, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a license, infractions. Garcia was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 2:13 a.m., JW H. Bova-Shelton, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, inadequate lights and unlicensed operator, infractions. Bova-Shelton was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, 10 a.m., Logan F. Colley, 33, of Limestone, was charged with second-degree assault, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault, class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident, imprudent speed and failure to keep right, infractions. Colley was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $5,000 bail.
- Thursday, 2:50 p.m., Leah E. McCabe, 44, of Scio, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. McCabe was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RICHBURG — Ryan A. Olson, 20, of Franklinville, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 24. Olson was released on his own recognizance.
- SCIO — A two-vehicel accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday on Route 417 near Wolf Spring Road. Robin M. Quick, 40, and Troy A. Kaziska, 32, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Jacob T. Dryja, 30, of Arcade, was charged at 8:39 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Dryja was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — David T. Truax, 49, of Andover, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Truax was released on his own recognizance.