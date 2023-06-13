Olean Police
- Monday, 4:11 p.m., Thomas A. Riley, 42, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; second-degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from a report of a disorderly person at Holiday Inn. Riley was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 8:57 a.m., Jonathan R. Hayes, 28, of Olean, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Hayes was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:40 p.m., Amanda L. Blake, 38, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and inadequate headlamps, an infraction. Blake was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:43 a.m., Rodney A. Bump, 47, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; speed in zone, failure to maintain lane, failure to keep right, failure to signal, loud exhaust, obstructed view, speed not reasonable, failure to obey a police officer, unlicensed operator and use of alcohol or cannabis in motor vehicle, infractions. Bump was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, was charged at 6:45 p.m. May 8 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation at Cattaraugus County Jail. Dashnaw was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jonathan Masters, 35, of Little Valley, was charged at 10:22 p.m. June 6 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Masters was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Robert A. Cowles, 44, of Belmont, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Cowles was released on his own recognizance.