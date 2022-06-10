Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., Ryan A. Tarr, 31, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10:30 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Anthony J. Rovito, 69, of Olean, backed into a vehicle operated by Deborah K. Joseph, 70, of Olean.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Richard A. Wall, no age reported, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Brady M. Smith, no age reported, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Britany L. Starr, no age reported, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Chelsea D. Tarr, no age reported, of Kane, Pa., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Michelle R. Armstrong, 51, of Bradenton, Fla., was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff
- BELMONT — Robert D. Saunders, 39, of Bolivar, was arrested on May 24, 2022, on a warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 bail.
- BELMONT — Jeremy A. Ward, 24, of Wellsville, was arrested on May 25, 2022, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was taken to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- BELMONT — Nicole M. Sherman, 36, of Amity, was arrested on May 26, 2022, on a warrant issued from Livingston County Family Court. She was turned over to Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for further action.
- BELMONT — Aaron P. Jeffords, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on May 31, 2022, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail and held without bail pending further action.
- BELMONT — Eric J. Kaczor, 38, of Rushford, was arrested on May 31, 2022, on a warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $3,000 bail.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — One injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on Route 219 at the I-86 off ramp. Jericca L. Tunderman, 30, of Olean, and Jason E. Williams, 49, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Rebecca L. Williams, 30, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mark Dillenbeck, 40, of Mount Jewett, was charged at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday on Lindholm Road. Austin J. Shaffer, 23, of Randolph, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Jarmar Pierce, 35, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, with driving while under the influence of drugs.