Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:58 p.m., Daniel Gene Tidd, 53, of 301 W. State St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Tidd was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 11:57 p.m., Kyle T. Margeson, 30, of 1026 Buffalo St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Margeson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Eric Steven Ortega, 36, of 318 N. 11th St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 26. His status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LYNDON — Ronald J. Czerminski, 52, of 1839 Raub Road, Lyndon, was charged at 1:07 p.m. June 3 with third-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident, during which Czerminski allegedly damaged a vehicle and hit a female victim in the head with a rock. Czerminski was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- CATTARAUGUS — Jamie Lee Stutz, 34, of 17 Jefferson St., Cattaraugus, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Friday on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. Stutz was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — William R. Lightner, 51, of 4062 Erie St., Salamanca, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Friday on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Lightner was held pending arraignment.
- LYNDON — Alan M. Miller, 31, no address given, was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday on a New York State parole warrant. Miller was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held without bail.
- NEW ALBION
— William H. Gilbert, 43, of Ellicottville, was charged at 7 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; failure to use designated lane, imprudent speed and failure to submit to a breath test, infractions. The charges stem from a one-vehicle accident on Route 353. Gilbert was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A single-rider motorcycle accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday on Route 98. The operator reportedly sustained serious injuries and was transported to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.
- OLEAN — Frederick E. Fuller, 58, of 111 N. Clinton St., Olean, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Fuller was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Jesse Bartlett Jr., 31, of 230 Clinton St., Salamanca, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant. Bartlett was held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA
— Tanya Ingersoll, 24, of 8277 Old Route 17, Salamanca, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. During an investigation conducted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Ingersoll was allegedly found to possess Fentanyl, scales, packing material and drug paraphernalia. Ingersoll was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Route 20 near Route 19. Edward G. Knouse, 38, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — April L. Smith, 52, of Machias, was charged at 2:39 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Jordan R. Harrison, 21, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Harrison’s status was not reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on Olean-Portville Road near Dugan Road. Fred L. Watson, 65, of Warren, Pa., and Robert G. Givan, 49, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A 14-year-old Randolph boy was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Justin D. Rogers, 37, of Olean, was charged at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Rogers was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER
— John P. Mercier, 58, of Andover, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Mercier was reported held.