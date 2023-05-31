SALAMANCA — A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant related to charges stemming from a drug-related death last summer, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Kyle S. Stilson, 24, was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a felony warrant related to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies, and second-degree assault, a class D felony.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Bureau into an incident reported in August 2022, during which Stilson allegedly sold an unspecified drug to a 23-year-old woman in Salamanca, allegedly leading to her death.
Stilson was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., Cody Lee Goldsmith, 23, of Hinsdale, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Goldsmith was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., David Fredlander, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Fredlander was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:20 a.m., Elsie Redeye, 19, of Steamburg, was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Redeye was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Emery L. Jacobs, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. May 19 on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Jacobs was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — FancySun Hare, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. May 23 on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Hare was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Daniel J. Pfaffenbach, 42, of Jamestown, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Pfaffenbach was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday on Abbott Road near Yankee Road. Shelly M. Clark, 52, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Clark was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Clark was released to a third party.