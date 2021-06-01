Salamanca Police
- Friday, 5:15 p.m., Joel Wagoner, 36, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 3:21 a.m., Carrie Abrams, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to signal a turn, a violation; and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusal to take a breath test, both infractions. He was released with UTT’s.
- Saturday, 8:40 p.m., Gabrielle Goralczyk, 22, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; speeding, a violation; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 10:19 a.m., Derek W. Tyler-Lockwood, 31, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Randall M. Duck, 59, of South Dayton, was charged at about 1:04 a.m. with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. He was released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and County Route 16. Tyler J. Stevens, 30, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday on Route 219 and Connoisarauley Road. April M. Riggle, 42, of East Otto, and Yvonne M. Schroder, 53, of Little Valley, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 31 the off ramp. Eden S. Bantum, 22, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMA — John R. Krohn, 27, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:12 p.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday on River Hill and Saunders Hill roads. Alexander W. Enders, 20, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Friday on Wolf Creek and Hewitt roads. Shane A. Miller, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Frank Scarpa, 58, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:25 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault and second-degree imprisonment, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Christopher G. Bennett, 55, of Cuba, was charged at 9:36 p.m. Friday with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Tyler J. Long, 24, of Portville, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at mm 95. Jessica Melovitz, 44, of Olyphant, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Sunday on State Route 417 and White Hill Road 1. R.S. Smith, 82, of Hornell, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 19. Asheton A. Macleod, 34, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday on County Road 41 and State Route 305. Jacob P. Cornelius, 29, of Black Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Andrew J. Jaquish, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:20 p.m. with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE