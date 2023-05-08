Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:32 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Delaware Avenue near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Terrence Deon Branch, 30, of Twinsburg, Ohio, reportedly backed into a vehicle operated by Karen E. Kolata, 57, of 1007 Queen St., while stopped in traffic.
- Thursday, 7:08 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Union and West State streets. Police said a vehicle operated by Teresa L. Pratt, 73, of Shinglehouse, Pa., entered the traffic circle and struck a vehicle operated by Ronald A. Pfeiffer, 58, of 213 Orchard Ave. Pratt was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Saturday, 1:55 a.m., Ricky Dilley, 46, of 337 N. Third St., was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation, class A misdemeanors; false personation, a class B misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Dilley was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 6:34 p.m., Destiny V. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 7:20 p.m., Orrie E. Macomb, 56, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Macomb was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:16 p.m., Megan L. Cooper, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Cooper was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- COLDSPRING — Evan D. Frey, 19, of Jamestown, was charged at 2:20 a.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, class A misdemeanors; speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. The charges stem from an investigation into a reported stolen vehicle on Old Route 17. According to official reports, Frey allegedly failed to pull over through several townships, leading deputies to use spike strips to stop the vehicle. Frey is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Kayla A. Kellogg, 38, and Christopher M. Amrhein, 49, both of Cuba, were each charged at 2 p.m. Friday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and 12 counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made in August, 2021 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. According to deputies, Kellogg and Amrhein allegedly fraudulently received $29,733 in SNAP benefits by failing to report income. Both were released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A two-vehicle collision was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near Route 20. Leslie E. Jackson, 55, of Wellsville, and Riley J. Watson, 20, of Angelica, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Alan Q. Kelley, 36, of Great Valley, was charged at 4:42 p.m. Friday with second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. Kelley was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle collision was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday on Donovan Road near Meservey Road. Randy J. Lafferty, 61, of Perry, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.