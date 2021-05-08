LITTLE VALLEY — An investigation of the selling of stolen property and narcotics led to the arrest of two Little Valley residents.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a search warrant was executed at an Erie Street apartment on Thursday afternoon, with the assistance of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office patrol and Drug Task Force.
Preston Quinn, 27, was charged at 1:03 p.m. with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Courtney Brown, 26, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
The sheriff’s office reported that illegal narcotics were found as well, and additional charges were said to be pending.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, John F. Conklin, 53, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jermaine C. Bordeaux, 39, of Little Valley, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Tiffany M. Doctor, 37, of Conewango, was charged at 9:38 a.m. Friday with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and second-degree forgery, all class D felonies; first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony; and misuse of food stamps, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:24 a.m. Thursday on Route 219 and Burleson Road. Edward A. Timblin, 73, of Camden, W.V., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL — Jason M. Carpenter, 41, of Angelica, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Thursday on Main and Canacadea streets. Trinity S. Cady, 20, of Almond and Jennifer Ortz, 27, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday on County Road 28 and Miller Street. Jonathan A. White, 20, of Clarence, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Hatch Hill Road. Mattia A. Greno, 70, of Buffalo and Joey G. Farrand, 52, of Franklinville were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Ray D. Adams, 59, of Belfast, was charged at 7:33 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON