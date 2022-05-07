Olean Police
- Friday, 6:28 p.m., Dustin A. Hayes, 29, of Olean, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean Criminal Court. He was reported held.
- Friday, 10:57 p.m., Kyle D. Giardinni, 22, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 4:44 p.m., Dejon Wilcher, 21, of Salamanca was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and two count sof aggravated family offense, both class E felonies. He was reported held.
- Friday, 12:15 a.m., Shawn King, 31, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Tristan R. Collins, 24, of Belfast, was charged at 5:29 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Linda Phiansouri, 38, of Arcade, was charged at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.