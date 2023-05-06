Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:07 p.m., Joy M. Sikes, 29, of 3088 Route 16, was arrested on a warrant related to charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, all class E felonies. Sikes’ status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 9:53 a.m., Amanda L. Beltran, 39, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal sale of narcotics and criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies. Beltran was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 1:50 p.m., a 17-year-old Killbuck male was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 2:40 a.m., Evan D. Frey, 19, of Jamestown, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, class A misdemeanors; speeding and other unspecified violations. Frey was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Samuel Roberts, 77, of Olean, was charged at 10:35 p.m. April 28 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jaymi B. Racine, 24, of Franklinville, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Great Valley Town Court. Racine was released on her own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Peter A. Vega, 35, of Machias, was charged at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right, unregistered ATV, uninsured ATV and riding without a helmet, infractions. Vega was released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Richard E. Rolls, 52, of Cherry Creek, was charged at 5:45 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on Interstate 86. Rolls was released to a third party.
New York State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday on Route 70 near England Hill Road. Mason Matthew Wenderlich-Cuddeback, 19, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Robert D. Hornburg, 58, of South Dayton, was charged at 3:20 p.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported July 29, 2022. Hornburg was reported held.
- NEW ALBION — Karlie L. Hallett, 30, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 3:23 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and four counts of third-degree forgery, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 14, 2021. Hallett’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jeffrey M. Gray, 47, of Allegany, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Thursday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. Gray was released with an appearance ticket.