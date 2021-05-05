Olean Police
- Monday, 3:25 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 25th streets. A vehicle operated by Cody J. Ellis, 41, of 125 Maple Ave., Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Elaine Brundage, 85, of Wellsville, which was stopped in traffic. Ellis was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 6:30 p.m., Daniel Odell, 25, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged theft of a motor vehicle. Odell was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Jack R. Weimer, 19, of Scio, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; moving from lane unsafely, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Brooklyn Avenue. Weimer was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Jessica Clark, 39, no address provided, was charged at 11:02 a.m. Friday with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt, class D felonies; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported Thursday. Clark was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $5,000 bail. She is due back in court at a later date.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Dustin C. Martin, 31, of 63 Main St., South Dayton, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Martin was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- GOWANDA — Felicia A. Buffalo, 31, of 7 Newton Farm Road, Salamanca, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court. Buffalo was processed and released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Claybed Road. Vickie L. Bly, 53, of Castile, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:25 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 16. James Insley, 52, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Thomas E. Horning, 42, of Bolivar, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Horning’s status was not reported.
- RICHBURG — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday on Main Street near Depot Street. Kenneth H. Gunsolus, 65, of Bolivar, and David M. Knowlton II, 32, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday on Zoulko Road near Route 16. Lorraine B. Whyde, 55, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 p.m. Monday on Pennsylvania Avenue near West Main Street. Clinton Wayne Welburn, 29, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — James P. Carey, 26, of Olean, was charged at 9:51 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Carey was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 p.m. Monday on Weaver Road near Delmad Road. Danielle F. Wright, 27, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — Nancy C. Stuart, 63, of Randolph, was charged at 10:52 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Stuart was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Amanda M. Susi, 22, of Elma, was charged at 11:52 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Susi was released to a third party.
- MACHIAS
— Thomas J. Conklin, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Conklin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.