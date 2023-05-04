MACHIAS — A Machias man was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Michael A. Waterman, 36, was charged at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported July 2022.
Waterman was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Machias Town Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Charles P. McDade, 32, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a March 23 incident in the village. McDade was processed and arraigned in Town of Wellsville Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on a $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Clifford W. Krug, 59, incarcerated at the Allegany County Jail, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an April 18 incident in the village. Krug was processed and arraigned in Village of Wellsville Court, pled to a lesser charge was returned to Allegany County Jail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Mark G. Watson, 33, of Jamestown, was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Allegany Court. Watson was arraigned at the Village of Allegany Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on a $400 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Mitchell S. Smith, 26, of Buffalo, was charged at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at less than $3,000, a class D felony. Smith’s status was not released.
- AMITY — Christina D. Gohlman, 29, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, a class A misdemeanor. Gohlman was issued an appearance ticket.