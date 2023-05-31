Olean Police
- Monday, 11:45 p.m., Nathaniel G. Bardo, 22, of 806 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bardo was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 12:32 a.m., Taylor L. Pilon, 24, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 6:03 p.m., Paul E. Kamuda, 46, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Kamuda was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 6:03 p.m., Christine A. Mitchell, 43, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported fight at Ried’s Food Barn. Mitchell was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 11 p.m., Nathan W. Borden, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Borden was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Teresa M. Jones, 60, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in October at 7-Eleven. Jones was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time provided, Derrick A. Jimerson, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Jimerson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Muneer N. Majeed, 26, of Buffalo, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on East Fassett Street. Majeed was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Xander J. Grover, 19, of Limestone, was charged at 5:47 a.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Friday in Carrollton. Grover was released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Austin T. Fisher, 24, of South Dayton, was charged at 4:29 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Fisher was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FILLMORE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Genesee and East Main streets. Joseph Norman Doraski, 20, of East Aurora; Heather L. Templeton, 47, of Houghton; and Nathan Bruce Tucker, 49, of Hume, were reported as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Amber L. Cosentino, 31, no address given, was charged at 2:31 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported April 9. Cosentino was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday on Route 446 near Kinney Hollow Road. Floyd M. Perigo, 29, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday on Abbott Road near Yankee Road. Shelly M. Clark, 52, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Wayne S. Scheid, 47, of Greece, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, class D felonies, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Scheid was reported held.
- OLEAN — Daniel A. Berry, 22, of Olean, was charged at 9:59 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Berry was released with an appearance ticket.