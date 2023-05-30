Olean Police
- Saturday, 10:01 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South 28th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Stanley M. Zalwsky, 74, of Ten Mile Road, was stopped at a red light when it reportedly reversed and struck a vehicle operated by Celeste Cash Lamb, 72, of West Henley Street. Zalwsky was subsequently cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Saturday, 10:58 a.m.. no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a bicycle at the intersection of North 12th and Buffalo streets. A vehicle operated by Samantha L. Peters, 30, of 320 N. 13th St., was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a bicycle in the crosswalk.
- Monday, 7:08 p.m., Anthony Joseph Gallo, 33, of 515 N. Seventh St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gallo was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 4:20 p.m., Phillip J. Goodwill Jr., 19, of Salamanca, was charged third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Goodwill was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:35 p.m., Christopher D. Williams, 44, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance and operating without an inspection, infractions. Williams, was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 9:10 p.m., Kayin L. Oyer, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Oyer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:14 p.m., Bradley J. Slagle, 36, of Frewsburg, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding, an infraction. Slagle was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:40 p.m., Derrick A. Jimerson, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Jimerson was turned over to the Wellsville Police Department.
- Sunday, 11:32 p.m., Dinise S. Allen, 29, of Cheektowaga, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance, operating without inspection and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. Allen was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FALCONER — Deana E. Jimerson, 48, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. May 21 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jimerson was held pending further court proceedings.
- MACHIAS — Dylan J. Nelson, 27, of West Valley, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. May 22 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Nelson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- CATTARAUGUS — Sammy McDaniel, 46, of Cattaraugus, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. May 23 on three active warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court; one bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court; and two violation of probation warrants. McDaniel was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Todd J. Titus, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. May 23 on a bench warrant. Titus was released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Jeffrey E. Zink, 42, of South Dayton, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. May 23 on an arrest warrant. Zink was turned over to the Ellicott Police Department.
- HINSDALE — Thomas R. Childs, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:55 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported accident on Route 446. Childs was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:41 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 305 and Route 6. Calvin Morales, 32, of Olean, and Colleen S. Ritter, 55, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Jesse J. Tingue, 31, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:20 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Tingue’s status was not reported.
- GOWANDA — Tiffany M. Green, 41, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 10:36 a.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Green was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jaden I. Jackson, 19, of Alma, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported April 20. Jackson was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Shawn P. Perry, 47, of Genesee, was charged at 7:54 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor. Perry was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Dennis W. Mencer, 24, of Olean, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Mencer was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — James R. Frasier, 60, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Frasier was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 219 and Peters Road. Eugene M. Casella, 71, of West Valley; Duryen J. Juarezroque, 33, of Otto; and Vincent J. Rossitto, 70, of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — John W. Washburn, 36, of Rochester, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; fourth-degree criminal mischief and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors. Washburn was released on his own recognizance.
- HUME — Maurice R. Dewey, 59., of Batavia, was charged at 10:45 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Dewey was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Eric S. Jablonowski, 57, of Portville, was charged at 3:02 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Jablonowski was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday on South Main Street near Wellington Drive. Brenda L. Madeiros, 50, and Rodney W. Biehler, 76, both of Eldred, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Jay J. Miller, 32, of Olean, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Miller was released on his own recognizance.