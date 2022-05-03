Olean Police
- Monday, 12:36 p.m., Kameron M. Ertell, 20, of Olean, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, criminal obstruction and third-degree assault, all class A misdemeanors.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 7:57 a.m., Sarah Archer, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the death of retired Erie County Sheriff K9 officer, Haso, to contact the sheriff’s office at (716) 938-2217. Haso went missing Wednesday and was found Sunday in West Valley.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Leah E. McCabe, 43, of Scio, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.