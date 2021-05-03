New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Friday on State Highway 243 and Fairview Road. Shawn M. Rucci, 48, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Richard A. Schweigart, 50, of Whitesville, Pa., was charged at 11:46 a.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the Friendship rest area. Ashley M. Armstrong, 24, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on West State Street and Cinema Drive. Jesse L. Champlin, 31, of Portville, and Albert L. Rollins, 51, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday on Five Mile and Gile Hollow roads. Shannon L. Scott, 48, of Olean, and Randy E. Warfield, 64, of Ischua, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday off-road on Old State Road. Austin A. Haskins, 24, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO