SALAMANCA — A Chautauqua County woman faces several drug-related charge following a traffic stop, the Salamanca Police Department announced Wednesday.
Amanda Sendall, 35, of Gerry, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant following a traffic stop. Sendall was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and two-counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Sendall was processed and held pending further court proceedings.
Olean Police
- Friday, 4:16 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Third Street. A vehicle operated by Cynthia J. Best, 26, of 302 W. Sullivan St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Nicole M. Boon, 33, of 272 Portville-Ceres Road, Portville, causing damage to both vehicles. Best was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 12:33 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South Union streets. A vehicle operated by Timothy A. Howell, 66, of Pittsfield, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Barbara Lee Sweitzer, 59, of 507 Gulf St., which was stopped in traffic. Howell was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
, Denise M. See, 32, of 3996 Gile Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, See allegedly stole $86.99 worth of groceries from Ried’s Food Barn. See was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 2:26 p.m., Steven Woodruff, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Woodruff was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
, Anthony Piscitelli, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Piscitelli was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., the Wellsville Police Department responded to a report of a young male allegedly suffering a mental health crisis under the trestle walk bridge in Island Park. Upon police arrival, the man reportedly entered the river with a knife and would not respond to officers. After approximately 90 minutes, police were able to take the man into custody and transport him to Jones Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A 17-year-old Jamestown male was charged at 8:17 a.m. May 17 with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident during which the youth allegedly assaulted another juvenile male, leaving him with serious physical injuries. The youth was released after posting $5,000 bail.
- ALLEGANY — Tammy L. Bellaus, 48, of 21 Washburn Ave., Franklinville, was charged at 4:30 p.m. May 20 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Bellaus was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Destiny D. Shoup, 20, of 2797 Fairview Ave., Olean, was charged at 9 p.m. May 20 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Shoup was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MANSFIELD — Reinier Taapken, 63, of 6970 Kidney Road, Mansfield, was charged at 9:49 p.m. May 20 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported motor vehicle accident on Kidney Road. Taapken was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Zakary A. Bemish, 20, of 10250 Pleasant Valley Road, Delevan, was charged at 4 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop, during which Bemish was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal metal knuckles. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY
— Chad M. Siago, 49, of 46 E. Main St., Allegany, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Siago was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday on Olean-Portville Road near Dugan Road. Amanda R. Sickels, 33, of Westons Mills, and Nikita N. Anderson, 21, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417. Ronald Eugene Latham, 65, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Tim Horton’s parking lot on West State Street. Lindsey N. Parker-Dempsey, 36, and Kyle J. Meserole, 28, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday on North Main Street near Maple Street. Robert A. Button, 27, and Marylynn Weingarden, 58, both of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.