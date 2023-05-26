Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6 a.m., John Wilson, 35, of Machias, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance, infractions. Wilson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 2 p.m., Robert Blakely, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Blakely was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., Todd Titus, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Titus was released on an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 7:12 p.m., Fancysun Hare, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Hare was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., Shauna Jacobs, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jacobs was released on her own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 10:23 p.m., Hines Nosie, 64, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor. Nosie was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 9:42 p.m., Derek D. Morris, 36, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Morris was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:11 p.m., Andrew D. Law, 30, of Rochester, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. Law was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 9:07 a.m., Sabrina M. Jones, 38, of Hornell, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating without insurance, an infraction. Jones was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Steven P. Langlois, 49, of Perrysburg, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 11. Langlois was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Daniel J. Hamilton, 46, of Chaffee, was charged at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, class A misdemeanors. Hamilton was reported held.