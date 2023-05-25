GROVE — A Livonia man has been charged in connection with a November 2020 fatal motor vehicle accident, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
William J. Hitchcock, 48, was charged at 2 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony.
Amity-based patrols responded at 8:53 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Route 70. Officials at the time said a 2017 Chevrolet, operated by Hitchcock, was northbound when it exited the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning.
A passenger, Brian J. Hitchcock, 43, of Liverpool, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Hitchcock was processed and released on his own recognizance.
Olean Police
- Monday, no time provided, Derrell Washington, 31, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Street Crimes Unit. Washington was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., Corey W. Bilby, 35, of Friendship, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Bilby was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 12:08 a.m., Megan E. Ford, 36, of 111 N. Clinton St., was arrested on a bench warrant relating to charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors. Ford was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 12:18 a.m., Tasheen Jermel Robinson, 45, of 917 Seneca Ave., was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 4:04 a.m., Amy M. Yaudes, 52, of 1201 N. Union St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation at 7-Eleven, during which Yaudes was allegedly found to possess 11.99 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and $6,718 in cash. Yaudes was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, William P. Sherwood, 44, of Andover, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Sherwood was additionally charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Keighle J. Cole, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Family Dollar. Cole was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, John M. Haxton, no age given, of Knoxville, Pa., was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 28 at Family Dollar. Haxton was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Zachery Burdic, 30, no address given, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burdic was held pending arraignment.
- MACHIAS — Rachel A. Holland, 41, of Machias, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Holland was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- BIRDSALL — Wendy L. Ludolph, 44, of Hornell, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Ludolph was released with an appearance ticket.