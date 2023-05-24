Olean Police
- Monday, 11:25 p.m., Richard E. Gleason, 40, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle on the highway, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Gleason was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., Corey W. Bilby, 35, of Friendship, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bilby was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Shearer was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 3:04 a.m., Trevor G. Gebauer, 29, of Great Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to use headlights, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway, infractions. Gebauer was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Leigh White, 36, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:20 a.m. Monday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree assault, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported domestic disturbance. White is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Steven K. Bailey, 31, of Olean, and Destiny D. Shoup. 22, of Allegany, were each charged at 7:45 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Both were released with appearance tickets.
- OLEAN — Steven V. Bailey, 50, of Olean, was charged at 8 a.m. Monday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Bailey was reported held.
- PERSIA — A 16-year-old Gowanda resident was charged at 8:35 a.m. Monday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 219 and Killbuck Road. Justin A. Kruse, 33, of Chaffee, and Rebecca I. Chapman, 64, of Celeron, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 49. Terry G. Church, 76, of St Catherine’s, Ont., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Lyaness A. Batista-Bennett, 24, of Olean, was charged at 12:34 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Batista-Bennett was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Jason B. Welch, 45, of Corning, was charged at 12:57 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. Welch was released with an appearance ticket.