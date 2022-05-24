Olean Police
- Monday, 4:08 p.m., Daniel Francis McElwee, 61, of 2621 W. River Road, was charged with third-degree stalking, a class A misdemeanor; and first-degree harassment, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported April 29. McElwee was held for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Lucinda White, 20, of Irving, was arrested in Chautauqua County on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. White was transferred to the Salamanca Police Department, processed. White was later released to New York State Police on a separate warrant.
- Sunday, 12:06 p.m., Eric Harrison, 29, of Harrison, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors. Harrison also had a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to a previous incident. He was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 12:25 a.m., Jacob Link, 31, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Link was processed and held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- WIRT — Chris Vickers, 32, of Wirt, was charged at 8:10 p.m. Sunday with abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animal, unclassified misdemeanors; and torture/injure/not feeding animal, a class A misdemeanor. Vickers’ status was not reported.