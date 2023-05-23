Olean Police
- Monday, 5:48 p.m., Derrell Washington, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies; and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Kelley A. Chase, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walgreens. Chase was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time provided, Robert N. Young, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a class E felony, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charge stems from an accident reported on North Main Street. Young was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Zebadiah C. Harvey, 37, of Cattaraugus, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Persia Town Court. Harvey was released on his own recognizance.
- CHEEKTOWAGA — William L. Notto, 59, of Cheektowaga, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court. Notto was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Theron Wagner, 32, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wagner was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Bryce A. Dewitt, 35, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:35 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Dewitt was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fay Hollow Road and Route 16. Kelsey R. Hurlburt, 28, of Olean, and a 17-year-old Hinsdale resident were listed as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Dylan J. Nelson, 27, of West Valley, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction, a class E felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Nelson was released with an appearance ticket.