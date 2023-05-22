Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:09 a.m., Michael A. Willover, 24, of 114 Orleans Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; consuming cannabis/alcohol in a motor vehicle on a high way and failure to keep right, infractions. The charge stems from a traffic stop on West State Street. Willover was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:31 a.m., Timothy Scott Irvin, 48, of 314 S. Third St., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree robbery, a class D felony; second-degree harassment and trespass, violations. Irvin was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 12:53 p.m., Marvelle D. Woodruff, 51, of 1 Olds Court, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Woodruff was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 1:54 a.m., Kyle A. Dewyer, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Dewyer was held pending further court proceedings.
- Saturday, 9:36 p.m.. Kayin L. Oyer, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oyer was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- Sunday, 3:55 a.m.,. Lindsey D. Little, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Little was held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- RANDOLPH — Joey D. Stutzman, 28, of Jamestown, was charged at 3:25 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Stutzman was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Joshua E. Rutherford, 40, of Scio, was charged at 8:31 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Rutherford was reported held.
- GRANGER — Michael A. Clark, 45, of Bliss, was charged at 2:27 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Clark was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Nicholas M. Mooney, 43, of Portville, was charged at 6:02 a.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Mooney was released on his own recognizance.