OLEAN — Two men from Buffalo face felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on South Second Street Thursday evening, the Olean Police Department reported Friday.
Ronald Daniels, 34, and Jerry Harris, 52, were each charged at 8 p.m. with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony. Jerry Harris was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, allegedly found more than two ounces of cocaine and fentanyl.
Daniels and Harris were both held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 10:34 a.m., Jared C. Jacobs, 31, of Steamburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 1:47 p.m., Bryce N. Williams, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Williams was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10 p.m., Marquel M. Rose, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active warrant. Rose was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., Shannon N. Appleby, was arrested on a warrant related to charges of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; trespass and second-degree harassment, violations. Appleby was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A four-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 417 and Independence Avenue. Lorrie M. Chapman, 60, of Wellsville; Joan M. Borowsky, 82, of Port Allegany, Pa.; and Donna Jeanne Lunn, 57, of Portville, were listed as three of the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Douglas W. Hale, 46, of Belmont, was charged at 7:35 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hale was released with an appearance ticket.