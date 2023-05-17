ELLICOTTVILLE — A Salamanca man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Andrew J. Jaquish, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; two counts of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of reckless driving, class A misdemeanors; three counts of speeding, and two counts each of failure to stop at a stop sign, overtaking a bicycle, uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without financial security, infractions.
The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on U.S. Route 219, during which Jaquish allegedly fled on a motorcycle and led deputies on a high speed chase through Ellicottville, Ashford and East Otto.
Jaquish eventually reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, ending the pursuit. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., Hunter L. Kinnicutt, 18, of 1627 Walnut St., was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. Kinnicutt’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Dakota Thompson, 30, of Perrysburg, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Thompson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Jacob Young, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. Young was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- May 9, 8:06 p.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 24, of Cuba, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Atwater was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- May 10, 9:16 p.m., James F. Fry, 47, of Cuba, was driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. Fry was released with an appearance ticket.
- May 11, 11 p.m., Jon H. Kaczor, 44, of Caneadea, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Kaczor was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Nathaniel A. Dejac, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on South Broad Street. Dejac was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Brent D. Gamblin, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Family Dollar. Gamblin was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Jordan John, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on an active arrest warrant. John was release with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dillon J. Lichy, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Lichy was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- GOWANDA — Jordan S. Coulon, no age given, of Gowanda, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Coulon was released with an appearance ticket.
- BATH — Jasmine M. Greer, 38, of Ithaca, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Greer was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday on Barnum Road near Big Loop Mountain Road. Charles E. Harrison, 35, of Allegany, and Meaghan E. Johnson, 32, of Eldred, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Timothy J. Lemon, 40, of Olean, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Lemon was released with an appearance ticket.