Olean Police
- Monday, 10:22 a.m., Kyle J. Irvin, 21, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to charges of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors. Irvin’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 2:53 p.m., Dillon J. Lichy, 26, no address given, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Lichy was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 3:51 a.m., Joseph Dowdy, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; unregistered ATV, uninsured ATV, unlawful operation on a public road, speeding, reckless driving, operating an ATV within 100 feet of a building, failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, no headlights and no helmet, infractions. Dowdy was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Mikayla S. Perkins, 22, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Perkins was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond or $40,000 partially secured bond.
- Friday, no time provided, Darcy L. Ennis, 61, of Wellsville, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Ennis was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Roseanne Burrell, 44, of Belfast, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued by the Arcade Police Department. Burrell was turned over to an officer from Arcade.
- DAYTON — Justin M. Reiller, 37, of Perrysburg, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Reiller was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — An 18-year-old Little Genesee resident was charged at 9:54 a.m. Sunday with sexual misconduct, unlawful publication of an intimate image and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported April 28. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — Christian M. Stone, 23, of Canaseraga, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 9. Stone was reported held.
- WILLING — Nicole L. Calhoun, 35, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:25 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Calhoun was released with an appearance ticket.