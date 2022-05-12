Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:16 a.m., Shawn M. Chastain, 29, of Allegany, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Clinton streets when a vehicle operated by Beth Machone Deming, 33, of Cuba, was turning left from South Clinton Street when it struck a vehicle operated by Glen C. Foy, 59, of Olean, who was turning left from East State Street. Deming was charged with failure to yield right of way, an violation.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — David J. Nickola, 41, of Olean, was charged at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Michael J. Nesbit, 37, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.