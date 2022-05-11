Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:16 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Nelson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 5:24 p.m., Jack E. Doxey, 46, of Portville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn. Doxey was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Shyla S. Stafford, 26, of Whitehall, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported April 8 at the Tractor Supply and April 18 at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Stafford, who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, was processed and returned to Allegany County Jail. She is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County Sheriff
- BOLIVAR — Robert D. Saunders, 39, of Bolivar, was arrested April 19 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Bolivar Village Court. Saunders was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BELMONT — Kristin Grabbitt, 32, of Belmont, was arrested April 21 on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Grabbitt was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — Johnathon M. Conklin Jr., 30, of Plattsburgh, was arrested April 28 on a warrant issued out of Clinton County Family Court. Conklin was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $17,000 cash bail, $34,000 bond or $170,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — Mitchell S. Smith, 26, of South Wales, was arrested May 4 on a bench warrant issued out of Belfast Town Court. Smith was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- WIRT — Mary Jo Ganci, 48, of Wirt, was arrested Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Ganci was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held without bail. She is due back in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — Kyle W. Ahrens, 33, of Belfast, was arrested Friday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Ahrens was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court action.
- FRIENDSHIP — Shyla S. Stafford, 26, of Dreseden, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Belfast Town Court. Stafford was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $1,500 cash bail, $3,000 bond or $15,000 partially secured bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Samantha L. Rote, 31, of Olean, was charged at 10 p.m. Monday with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Rote was processed and release with an appearance ticket.