ULYSSES, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that they are seeking information regarding an unidentified body found Monday evening.
According to officials, troopers out of Coudersport responded at approximately 5:42 p.m. Monday to a report of a deceased male lying over an embankment along U.S. Route 6 in Ulysses Township.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information connected to this investigation is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport at (814) 274-8690.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:27 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State Street and Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by Tyona J. Forward, 24, of 48 Chestnut St., Franklinville, reportedly failed to stop at a red light and collided with a vehicle operated by Alyce A. Arnold, 63, of Caneadea.
- Monday, 2:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and 13th streets. A vehicle operated by Denise Al Stocum, 57, of Friendship, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kyle C. Horton, 29, of 114 Virginia St., which was stopped in traffic. Stocum was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 4:15 a.m., Casey R. Gilcrease, 29, of 12089 County Line Road, Delevan, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Gilcrease was processed and held pending further court action.
- Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.
, Dimetrius M. Romer, 32, of 144 S. Union St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City
- Court relating to previous charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Romer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Orvile W. Johnston, 67, of 842 Four Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Clarissa M. Bennett, 29, of 201 Genesee St. Johnston then allegedly left the scene.
- Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Sullivan and North 14th streets. A vehicle operated by Leslie A. Bilotta, 50, of Cuba, was slowing to make a left turn when a vehicle operated by Donald P. Manion, 60, of 2513 W. Five Mile Road, Allegany, attempted to pass on the left, causing a collision. Manion was subsequently cited for overtaking on the left, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Timothy D. Billings, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and passing a red light, an infraction. Additional charges are reportedly pending blood test results. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East Fassett Street. Billings was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Margo M. Whitesell, 32, of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from incidents reported in April of 2019. Whitesell was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FRANKLINVILLE — Corey Tingue, 37, of 10768 McKinstry Road, Yorkshire, was charged at 1:39 p.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Main Street. Tingue was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1
- 1:08 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Route 19. Thomas Eugene Meyers, 61, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 19 and Chenunda Drive. Austin James Waite, 20, of Whitesville, and Donald S. Stevens, 75, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Maple Street. Alysa M. Wells, 31, of Portville, and Richard L. Niver, 66, of Shinglehouse, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE
— Daniel K. Austin, 55, of Olean, was charged at 5:01 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Austin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.