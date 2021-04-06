Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — Braydon J. Meacham, 22, of Conewango, was charged at 1:05 a.m. March 27, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Arthur Link, 38, Daniel Klein, 31, and Jesse Thompson, 25, were each charged at an unspecified date and time with petit larceny, a cs A misdemeanor, for an incident first reported at 3:52 p.m. March 28 from Ron’s Smoke Shop.
- SALAMANCA — An unidentified 17-year-old girl was charged at 3:33 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Richard C. Jones III, 33, of Kill Buck, was charged at 1:25 a.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; driving while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; a failure to maintain lane, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Chardae C. Aldridge, 34, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:23 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.8% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to dim lights, an infraction. Aldridge was released with an appearance ticket.
- OTTO — Terry S. Perkins, 47, of Otto, was charged at 2:30 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and two counts of harassment, a violation. His status was not reported.
- CARROLLTON
— Dusti L. Ginnery, 34, of Carrollton, was charged at 9 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County. She was taken to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- LITTLE VALLEY
— Holly Scott, 29, of Portville, was charged at 10 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY
— Thomas A. Uribe, 21, of El Paso, Texas, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa.