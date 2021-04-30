Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Seventh Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by John Michael Ott, 57, of 1007 Washington Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by William A. Enders, 48, of Belfast, which was stopped in traffic. Ott was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 11 a.m., John M. Stuve, 58, of 3974 Colonia Village, Allegany, was charged with unlawful publication of intimate images, a class A misdemeanor. Steve was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Darren S. Mattison, 37, of Whitesville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Pine Street. Mattison was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, William O. Colburn, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on Franklin Street. Colburn was processed and committed to the Allegany County Jail on $1,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Nick V. Ingarra, 56, of 7240 Route 242, Ellicottville, was charged at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to maintain lane, an infraction. The charges stem from an investigation into a reported rollover accident on Route 242. Ingarra was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 35, of 9717 McKinstry Road, Machias, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Waterman was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday on Route 18 near South Bolivar Road. Dale T. Maxson, 57, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — John W. Washburn, 33, of Rochester, was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 20, 2020. Washburn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday on Council House Road near McClure Hill Road. Justin D. Simmons, 22, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Andrew L. Crowner, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Crowner’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY
— John P. Kalinowski, 41, of Olean, was charged at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony. Kalinowski was processed and released with a ticket to a
- ppear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Terry M. Gaylor, 40, of Olean, was charged at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Gaylor was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY
— Caleb J. Kessler, 23, of Cuba, was charged at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kessler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday on Route 44 near Bells Run Road. Matthew J. Sciotti, 35, of Coudersport, and Joshua A. Chewning, 32, of Big Run, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.