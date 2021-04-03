Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:23 a.m., Staffan J. Sisson, 31, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance a second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, approximately 4:29 p.m., Ray D. Adams, 59, of Belfast, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony; driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BURNS — Matthew D. Mark, 30, of Dansville, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — Corey R. Schultz, 33, of Bolivar, was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — An unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville man was charged at 5:55 p.m. Thursday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ANNIN TOWNSHIP, Pa.