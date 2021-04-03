Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 12:23 a.m., Staffan J. Sisson, 31, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance a second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Cuba Police

  • Thursday, approximately 4:29 p.m., Ray D. Adams, 59, of Belfast, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony; driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • BURNS — Matthew D. Mark, 30, of Dansville, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • BOLIVAR — Corey R. Schultz, 33, of Bolivar, was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • WELLSVILLE — An unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville man was charged at 5:55 p.m. Thursday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • ANNIN TOWNSHIP, Pa.

— Bill Renner, 19, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged on a criminal complaint prepared March 24, with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault on person les than 16 years of age and distribution of small amount of marijuana not for sale.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...