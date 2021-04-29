Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Danielle F. Wright, 27, of 4068 Reynolds Road, Franklinville, was charged at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Wright was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Derek S. Varnum, 27, of 1205 Washington St., was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Varnum was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
- GREAT VALLEY — Amanda Sendall, 35, of Gerry, was charged at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle with license suspended, improper plates and operating without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Sendall was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on Cheeseman Hill Road near Maple Valley Road. Darwin D. Holmes, 65, of Gainesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Bailey Drive. Darlene A. Franklin, 65, of Limestone, and Timmy Michael Russell Johnson, 24, of Sinclairville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CONEWANGO
— A one-vehi
- cle accident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route 241. Kevin C. Callahan, 31, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN
— Andre A. Harvin, 27, of Olean, was charged at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Harvin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.