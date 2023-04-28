Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:13 a.m., Ronald W. Thompson, 54, of 131 Fulton St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Thompson’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., Olean, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Shearer was released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Amanda J. Calkins, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Calkins was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Justice T. Lee, 21, of Derby, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Lee was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Mohammed A. Aljabouri, 23, of Lackawanna, was charged at 1:28 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to signal turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Aljabouri was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Yochenon Schlesinger, 46, of Monsey, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BURNS — Ilija R. Bauch, 41, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Bauch was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — James S. Hartz, 45, of Buffalo, was charged at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, all class D felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 19. Hartz was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Emily A. Renkas, 21, of Lancaster, was charged at 3:49 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Renkas was released to a third party.