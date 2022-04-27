Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Eric M. Shaffer, 31, of Ulysses, Pa., was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Shaffer was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
- Monday, no time provided, Kyle J. McAndrew, 29, of Rexville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued to of Wellsville Village Court for allegedly failing to appear in court relating to previous charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. McAndrew was processed and released.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Courtney L. Brown, 27, of 221 Erie St., Little Valley, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Friday on a felony warrant issued out of Machias Town Court. Brown was processed and turned over to the New York State Police for another warrant.
- SALAMANCA — Carlos J. Ruiz, 25, of 93 Newton Farm Road, Salamanca, was charged at 3:59 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and operating a motor vehicle without registration, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported accident on Center Road. Ruiz was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- OLEAN — Holly N. Pasinski, 28, of 311 State St., Olean, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pasinski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Steven A. Frezza, 34, and Jessica L. Morrison, 31, both of Scio, were each charged at 7:27 a.m. Monday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Morrison was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday. Frezza was processed and released on cash bail. Morrison was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 36, of Machias, was charged at 11:21 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Waterman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Lennox B. Wilson, 28, of Gowanda, was charged at 1:52 p.m. Monday with second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported March 9. Wilson was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday on Route 6 near Wolf Run Road. Lee E. Smith Jr., 49, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:46 p.m. Thursday on Bullis Mills Road near Route 466. Alyssa L. Thomas, 25, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Thomas was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.