Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1 p.m., Ronald Joseph Maund, 43, of 128 S. 12th St., was charged with failure to register change of address with sex offender registry, a class E felony. Maund was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- Tuesday, 5:34 p.m., Luke D. Westfall, 37, of 112 S. Second St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Westfall was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO VALLEY — Akyia L. Crowe, 37, of Conewango Valley, was arrested at 5 p.m, Sunday on a federal arrest warrant. Crowe was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday on Chapel Hill Road near Irish Hollow Road. Omar Ali Al Wassiti, 25, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Sherri D. Armison, 50, of Olean, was charged at 4:53 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Armison was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Daniel P. Windnagle, 35, of Portville; Thomas R. Stanczykowski, 39, of Olean; and Andrea E. Stanczykowski, 35, of Olean, were each charged at 9:26 p.m. Monday with four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. All three were released with appearance tickets.
- OTTO — William D. Scott, 42, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 11:06 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Scott was released with an appearance ticket.