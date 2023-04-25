Olean Police
- Monday, 12:58 p.m., Thomas J. Stefan, 47, of 649 E. State St., was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Stefan was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Leah E. McCabe, 44, of Scio, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and in inspected motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Lee Place. McCable was also arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. McCabe was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 property bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.
- Sunday, no time provided, John A. Werder Jr., 58, of Canandaigua, was charged with driving while intoxicated an unclassified misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Werder was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Portville-Obi and Dodge Creek roads. Alejandra C. Koch, 61, of Cuba, and Zack D. Carapellatti, 55, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.