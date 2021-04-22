Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 8:21 p.m.
, Daniel P. Klein, 31, of Olean, was charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 243. Brandon M. Lamm, 29, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- CERES TOWNSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday on State Route 44, when an apparent hit-and-run driver operating a gray sedan struck a wire fence, and left the scene heading south. Anyone with info should call (814) 368-9230.