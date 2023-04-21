Olean Police
- Monday, 8:44 p.m., one injury was reported following a collision between a car and bicycle at the intersection of North Clark and East State streets. A vehicle operated by Clifton J. Wilson Jr., 67, of Portville, was making a right turn when it reportedly struck a bicycle in the intersection. The bicycle operator was transported by ambulance to Olean General Hospital for treatment of reported wrist and knee injuries. Wilson was subsequently cited for uninspected motor vehicle and failure to yield right-of-way, infractions.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., William Lounsbury, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Lounsbury was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 1:04 a.m., John D. Newark, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca, City Court. Newark was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Maria F. Engelsman, 57, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Engelsman was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — Floyd D. Eldridge., 42, of Almond, was charged at 7 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 15, 2022. Eldridge was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Rachel L. Stephens, 44, of Friendship, was charged at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Stephens was released with an appearance ticket.