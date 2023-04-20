Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:49 a.m., James Matthew Hovey, 34, of 315 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hovey’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., Ariel Michelle Penn, 31, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Penn was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., Taylor L. Pilon, 23, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 6:45 p.m., Shannon N. Appleby, 41, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely and failure to obey a police officer, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop following an alleged two mile pursuit. Appleby was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Clifford W. Krug, 59, no permanent address, was charged with violation of probation. Krug was remanded to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Peggy D. Thomas, 53, of Scio, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Giant Food Mart. Thomas is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CUBA — David J. Kessler, 50, of West Clarksville, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Kessler was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- ASHFORD — Andrew P. Spalti, 18, of West Valley, was charged at 12:52 p.m. Monday with sexual misconduct, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and three counts of third-degree assault, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau. Spalti was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held in lieu of $2,000 cash bail.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — Terry L. Heyl, 72, of East Randolph, was charged at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Heyl was released with an appearance ticket.