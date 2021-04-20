Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Jordan J. Cornelius, 19, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time reported, Matthew M. Glassmire, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; second-degree reckless endangerment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree menacing, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — Gary Lawton, 59, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — Terri L. Timothy, 48, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:08 p.m. April 12 with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — Amanda S. Sendall, 34, of Gerry, was charged at 9:06 a.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:32 a.m. April 11 on Route 446. Zachary R. Herbstritt, 25, of Eldred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.