Cuba Police
- Thursday, approximately 6:30 p.m., Jeffery J. Irvine, 38, of Cuba, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and several traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, approximately 6:30 p.m., Ashley Coen, 34, of Cuba, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Lindsay M. Walker, 37, of Olean, was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant for aggravated harassment issued from Olean City Court. She was released on her on recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Tamy J. Wendell, 43, of Randolph, was charged at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, following an investigation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Nicole Merecki, 35, of South Dayton, was charged at 4 a.m. Wednesday with criminal possession of a controlled substance while being booked into Cattaraugus County Jail on an unrelated warrant. She was issued a separate appearance ticket as she was already held on a county bench warrant.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 S. and County Route 31a. Kenneth J. Golish, 51, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — William D. Steffenhagen, 57, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — Martina Rivera, 40, of Olean, was charged at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Route 219 at the intersection with Peters and Miller roads. Ronald E. Kent, 60, Springville, and Kathryn A. Boutet, 28, of Grand Island, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — James M. Hovey, 32, of Olean, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass a class B misdemeanor. He was released with appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Daphne O. Hunt, 25, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. Her status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSSES
- TOWNSHIP
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday on Route 49. Matthew J. Quinn, 35, of Bethlehem, and Walter R. Scoenly, 71, of Genesee, were identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.